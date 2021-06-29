The wealth of United States billionaire, Jeff Bezos, doesn't have an end as the ecommerce businessman added N903.10 billion to his fortune

The Amazon founder, who is planning to leave the earth soon, saw his wealth grow to $198.3 billion after increasing by 1.11% at the start of this week

Bezos has been topping the world richest list since the first week of June after Bernard Arnault knocked him off the number one spot for two weeks

Jeff Bezos is no one's mate when fortune is being weighed, as the Amazon boss continues to extend his stay on Forbes' billionaire watch list amid preparations to leave earth.

It's less than a month for Bezos to make his dream of travelling to space a reality, but before that time comes, his fortune keeps pilling up here on earth.

In one day, the billionaire gained N903.10 billion on Monday, increasing his wealth to $198.3 billion, and ensuring Bezos retained his position which he lost to Bernard Arnault in May.

Bezos knocks Arnault behind since losing spot

At the time Bezos lost the richest person in the world position, he was worth $188.5 billion, while the French businessman's fortune was put at $190.1 billion.

The 72-year-old fashion mogul is now worth $192.1 billion, but his wealth lost N697.85 billion, down by 1.7% at the same time Bezos fortune increased by 1.11% on Monday.

The Frenchman makes his money from 70 brands, including Louis Vuitton, Sephora, luxury hotels, trains and river cruises, as well as Tiffany & Co, which his company bought for $15.8 billion in January 2021.

