Information managers within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met recently in Lagos state

The spokespersons of the governing party are pushing for regulations against media abuse and misinformation

They specifically decried the abuse of social media which they posited have been used to further divide Nigerians

Lagos - Information managers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have demanded strengthened legislation, strategies, and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation in the country.

The media managers also asked for strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise government achievements across board.

The demands are contained in a communique released after their inaugural meeting recently facilitated by Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in Lagos.

Presenting factual and truthful narratives to Nigerians

The communique was signed by the director-general of PGF Salihu Mohammed Lukman and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 29.

The communique noted that effective media and citizens' engagement with regular feedbacks was critical to communicating the performance of governments of APC at all levels in terms of presenting the factual and truthful narrative to the people.

It also advised that:

“All stakeholders should consider the impacts of social media on perception management, particularly as it is currently being used for propagation of falsehood and hatred among Nigerians.”

Key recommendations from the parley

The Lagos conference hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, however, recommended:

“Strengthened legislation, strategies, and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.”

The officials will be led by the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Mr Femi Adesina, presidential media aide.

In a related development, the youth wing of the APC have demanded a reduction in the fees for the nomination forms to aspire for political offices across the country.

The ruling party youths also demanded that the party fix the age of 35 or below for all councilors to be contested under APC, except where such a person does not exist or does not have the requisite qualification.

The demands were part of a communique made public on Monday, June 28 after their one-day Conference of Progressive Youths which was held in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, has rallied support for Governor Mai Bala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party.

Nabena also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting tenure extension for the 13-man committee.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27, the APC chieftain said President Buhari as the leader of APC who approved the extension also testified that 'the party is now back to life.'

