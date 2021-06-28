The National MSME Awards has grown in leaps and bounds becoming a prominent feature in the Nigerian business community

The awards also continue attracting thousands of prospective business owners, established entrepreneurs, among others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the awards have been an avenue for Nigerian youths to showcase how innovative they are

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the federal government is encouraged by the resilience and innovation of young Nigerians across different sectors and is committed to doing more to support their growth and prosperity.

Professor Osinbajo stated this last night at the 4th National MSME Awards held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

VP Osinbajo says the government is encouraged by the innovation, and resilience of young Nigerians. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Rewarding excellence, innovation and resilience

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, the spokesman of the vice president noted that twelve (12) MSMEs across the country won awards in different categories, while Gombe state was recognized as the best state in the ease of doing business rankings.

Legit.ng gathered that the awards ceremony was the climax of a week-long celebration of excellence, hard work, and innovation in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Nigeria.

Reiterating the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to small businesses, Osinbajo said:

“We are encouraged by the innovation of young Nigerians and your resilience. We are on the right path.

“Let me leave you with President Muhammadu Buhari’s words of commitment to MSMEs in Nigeria: he said, “we will continue to stand by you, to support you and create opportunities for you to grow and prosper.”

The vice president commended the creativity of the 2021 winners of the awards, noting that the awards have inspired many young entrepreneurs to greatness.

Federal government's interventions for MSMEs

Speaking on progress made in interventions targeted at supporting growth in the MSME sector, Osinbajo said the federal government has completed and inaugurated two shared facility projects for MSMEs in Benue and Lagos states, with the third located in Anambra.

The VP said government interventions in the MSMEs space over the years have been geared towards creating jobs, ensuring growth, and making them more viable.

He expressed satisfaction with the interest shown in the awards since its inauguration in 2018, noting that, the event has grown in leaps and bounds.

Legit.ng had earlier declared that the federal government stated that it would reward the most excellent, hard-working, and innovative MSMEs across the country at this year's awards.

Tola Adekunle-Johnson, special adviser to the president on MSMEs noted that this year’s event is unique for a number of reasons.

He said there is an increase in prizes to be won for successful participants, while a new category; tech and innovation drive enterprise was introduced.

Earlier this year, VP Osinbajo stated that the Buhari administration’s vision to lift at least 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years is now close at hand.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday, January 19 in Abuja during the virtual flag-off of a cash transfer scheme initiated by the federal government, adding that the programme will help the government achieve its aspiration.

Around the same period, the federal government commenced N30,000 grants for taxi, bus, okada, Keke Napep, Uber, Bolt drivers, and cart pushers across the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper