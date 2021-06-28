A Nigerian Instagram comedian identified as Foxy P has bought a three-unit house for his parents in the United States in appreciation of the role they played in his life

Foxy P made the disclosure on Instagram and shared an adorable video and photos of the house; many people were impressed

In the heartwarming video, the comedian's mum couldn't hide her joy as her son took her around the beautiful house

A Nigerian Instagram comedian, Foxy P, has gifted his parents a three-unit multi-family home and shared adorable photos on social media.

Foxy P with the Instagram handle @thefoxhimself said his parents sold their land 20 years ago to send him to America for college.

Foxy P bought a three-unit home for his parents 20 years after they sold their land to send him to the United States. Photo credit: @thefoxhimself

Sharing adorable photos of the house on his page, he wrote:

"20 years ago my parents sold their land to send me to America for college. Recently, I was very fortunate to buy them a 3 unit multi family home here so they can live in one, rent out the others and live for free forever."

He expressed gratitude to everyone who made it possible for him to purchase the house.

According to him, he was going to buy a two-unit house but his mentor with the Instagram handle @thanasis_ante43 advised him against it.

Foxy P quoted his mentor as saying:

"If you gonna invest then get a 3 unit so they live in one, one pays the mortgage and the 3rd is your revenue."

Many are impressed

@alexxekubo said:

"Fantastic, you just unlocked another level of blessing over your life, just watch."

@aphricanace commented:

"So inspiring brother! Congrats on such a big big big deal."

@officialowengee said:

"God bless you for doing this, our parents deserve everything, their Joy will continue to increase you IJN."

@djlambo_ wrote:

"AMAZING!!!! Congratulations brother, more blessings."

