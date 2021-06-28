The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for peaceful co-existence between people of the state and the Fulanis

Ortom explained why people should not believe the allegations that his administration has been against herders

Benue state was one of the first states in Nigeria to enact a law making the open grazing of cattle illegal

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Fulani herdsmen who want to engage in ranching in Benue state would be provided with lands for that purpose.

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, made the disclosure in Abuja at the 72nd birthday of former Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Iyorwuese Hagher, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Ortom says there is no feud between the Benue people and the Fulanis. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Ortom was represented at the event by his commissioner of education, Dennis Ityavyar.

He said the insinuation that he is on a warpath with Fulanis is untrue, noting that history shows that the people of Benue have always been friends with the Fulani people.

Ortom advocates for ranching

Ortom however, stated that while ranching remains the best practice, the state government will not back down on the anti-grazing law.

He said:

“The Tiv people are historically the friends of the Fulanis and I like to submit that friendship still exists.

“Those who have a lot of cattle are still using ranching, and any Fulani person who wants to establish a ranching in Benue will have the land. Even if our ‘Chairman’ wants to start a ranch, he will get the land today.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Cable, which also cited the report by Daily Trust, stated that Ortom said some people are trying to create the wrong impression that the Benue people were against Fulani.

Igbo leaders say the ban on open grazing in the southeast deceptive

Meanwhile, some top leaders in the southeast who are members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have accused state governors in the region of lying about the ban on open grazing.

The Igbo leaders said governors in the geopolitical zone are still far from enacting the law as they have no interest in doing so, Vanguard reported.

They alleged that the governors who are only into lip-service have abandoned their people in times of great need.

Source: Legit