Mercy Wambui and her husband know just too well what their son, Alfred Ndambuki, wants to be in future; a pilot

To bring this achievable dream closer home, they recently threw him a pilot-themed 7th birthday

They hope that by so doing, they are giving life to the young man's ambitions a day at a time

Young Alfred Ndambuki Mwanzia has always been interested in the automotive world from an early age, but that went a notch higher when he boarded his first-ever aircraft with mother Mercy Wambui.

It may have been a 30-minute flight to Mombasa, but Alfred was hooked on the world of aviation, so much so that he started spending his free time on YouTube searching how planes take off and land.

Alfred Ndambuki's 7th Birthday will remain etched in his memory for years to come. Photos: Jackson Mwangi.

A Step Closer to the Dream

To push his burning dream of becoming a pilot someday, his parents found it prudent to do a pilot-themed birthday as he turned seven.

"We thought of just making an outfit and taking him to a studio for a photoshoot, but he insisted he'd rather not have the outfit but accesses an aircraft cockpit," Wambui told Hillary Lisimba.

With his desires laid bare on the table, the parents had to scrounge around for an aircraft for his birthday.

Sitting in the actual cockpit gave Alfred Ndambuki the feeling of being in control of his future. Photo: Mercy Wambui.

D-Day

Everything had to be on point, from the outfit to the cake, then to the actual aircraft.

On June 25, 2021, the Grade 1 student at Carmelvale Catholic School in Donholm, Kenya donned in pilot uniform and landed at the airport onto a waiting aircraft.

"The excitement was beyond measure, it was even difficult to control him," Wambui expressed.

Asked how much they paid to do a photoshoot with the aircraft, she is categorical that the deal remains under wraps.

"We signed a deal of non disclosure on any issue pertaining to it and part of the deal was to edit out any name of the company incase it was captured by mistake," she revealed.

Alfred Ndambuki's love for flying saw him on an actual aircraft on his 7th Birthday. Photos: Mercy Wambui.

