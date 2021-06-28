Some members of the staff of the National Theatre, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, have alleged that their union were privy to the sale of the government property in the parastatal

The Prof. Sunny Ododo-led management of the parastatal was accused of selling the property and leasing out a portion of the land without approval

Comrade Austin Agada, the chairman of RATTAWU at National Theatre, however, said that due process was carried by the management before the items were sold

Orile-Iganmu, Lagos - The National Theatre chapter of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has dissociated itself from the allegation of illegal sales of property belonging to the parastatal and mismanagement levelled against its general manager, Prof. Sunny Ododo.

It was alleged by the staff of the parastatal Prof. Ododo-led management sold property of the parastatal and gave out a portion of land on lease.

Some of the property allegedly sold out by the management of the national theatre, Lagos. Credit: Staff of Nation Theatre.

Dismissing the allegations as untrue, the chairman of the chapter, Comrade Austin Agada, in a chat with Legit.ng, said the management sought the approval of the board before the management contracted an auctioneer to sell the items.

Agada said that Prof. Ododo’s led management team only sold obsolete items, adding that the staff were carried along throughout the period it lasted.

He said:

“The general manager followed the due process by auctioning the obsolete items of the parastatal. He sought the board's approval before giving out the land on lease just like he did before contracting an auctioneer to sell the items. Although I was away in Calabar during the sales, staff were carried along before an auctioneer was brought in for the clearance sales.

"Beyond this, the National Theatre is a rumour mill that when someone says good morning, you should try and confirm before responding."

He said some staff put things in a different perspective with the sole aim of confusing the general public, saying that they had a meeting with the general manager on the condition of service for staff and the reports that alleged sales of property were raised.

Agada noted:

"The GM asked if I am aware of it and I said no. He thereafter asked me to debunk it. We are not happy about the report because it was done without our consent. It has credited a lot of discord and distrust among staff.

"It was also alleged that I collected bribes from the GM to launder his image. I didn’t collect a dime. I don’t know if the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE) was given a bribe but for us in RATTAWU, we didn’t collect a dime from the general manager.”

Lai Mohammed will unravel misery behind alleged selling of govt property

Reacting to the development, a member of staff who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that since the report of his misconduct was published, Prof. Ododo has been unsettled shuttling between Lagos and Abuja seeking respite from the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He said:

“The general manager called an emergency meeting of the excos inducing them to debunk the report and cover the truth which, of course, has been made public. Our unions, RATTAWU and AUPCTRE have been compromised because Prof. Ododo has bought them over.

"The minister stands for truth and justice and we know that the truth shall prevail in this matter. We are appealing to the minister to strongly pay attention to happenings at the National Theatre and address the injustice and corruption being perpetrated by the management.”

FG warns against selling of national heritages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the management of the national theatre, Lagos, reportedly leased out a portion of land within the premises to a private business owner.

It was reported that Lai Mohammed had warned against giving out any portion of the national heritage to individuals.

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony of the edifice to the CBN bankers’ committee, Lai Mohammed stated that the national theatre remains a national heritage and that it should not be ceded to any person or group.

