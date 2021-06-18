The level of insecurity in the country has continued to be a nightmare for all Nigerians both home and in the Diaspora

A UNIBEN lecturer, Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen, met his untimely death in the hands of suspected assassins on Saturday, June 12, in Benin City

The sad incident was confirmed by the public relations officer of the institution, Benedicta Ehanire, on Thursday, June 17

Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen, a lecturer with the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Benin City, the capital of Edo state.

PM News reports that the authorities of the institution on Thursday, June 17, confirmed the murder of Aimuen.

The management of the UNIBEN has confirmed the murder of one of its lecturers, Maxwell Esosa Aimuen. Credit: University of Benin.

Legit.ng gathered that Aimuen was engaged by the institution in 2015 in the department of public administration as a graduate assistant and was lecturer II until his death.

Benedicta Ehanire, the university‘s spokesperson, disclosed that the 33-year-old lecturer was allegedly shot dead by his assailants on Saturday, June 12, while driving into his residence in Isihor, just a few hours after he parted with his friends at Ugbowo area of the city.

According to the report, the gunmen shot the deceased severally before fleeing the scene, without removing anything from his vehicle.

It was further gathered that the matter was immediately reported at the Ugbowo police division area of the town.

Aimuen's death is tragic, great loss to UNIBEN

Endurance Aigbe, a colleague of the slain lecturer, was reported to have described the incident as tragic.

Aigbe reportedly said:

“I was with the deceased till 8 pm in the company of other friends where we both retired to our various houses."

Daily Trust also reports that UNIBEN‘s spokesperson, who described the deceased as a hard-working and dedicated staff, called on security agents to unravel those behind the killing.

