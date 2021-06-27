Nigerian star Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli for Tottenham Hotspur after just one season this summer

Spurs are hoping the Super Eagles striker can succeed Harry Kane who could leave them for either Man City or Juventus

Osimhen moved to Serie A last summer after spending just one season with French League outfit Lille

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lined up Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for want-away England forward Harry Kane this summer.

The 2020-21 Premier League golden boot winner has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in a deal valued at around £100 million.

Kane hinted that he was ready for a new adventure with a new club after failing to win silverware with the North London club despite reaching the final of the EFL Cup last season.

Victor Osimhen for Serie A side Napoli against Hellas Verona on May 23. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

His decision to leave Spurs alerted Man City who have also lost their highest goals scorer Sergio Aguero to Barcelona and are equally assembling a team that will help them win the Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Having been linked with the Super Eagles striker in the past, Tottenham have now renewed their interest in the former Lille as a successor for the 27-year-old.

Apart from City, Juventus are also said to be interested in Harry Kane according to Complete Sports quoting Italian newspaper, CalcioMercato.

The publication claims the arrival of the Nigerian star could make things easier for England forward to leave Spurs.

Meanwhile, Napoli might not be opened to allowing Osimhen leave as he is considered non-transferable.

Napoli chief plans to hold on to Osimhen amid interest from other clubs

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes the Nigerian has great potential after his performance during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The Super Eagles star made a huge-money move from Lille last summer to Napoli and he was impactful in his debut season for them scoring 10 goals despite suffering injury setbacks.

Victor Osimhen plays football with old friends during summer break

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen must be enjoying his summer break playing street football with a few friends in Lagos.

The 22-year-old donned his Napoli's number jersey while playing on the grassless pitch at an unknown location.

Despite feeling world-class turfs across the world in the 2020-21 campaign, the forward felt comfortable on the surface where he started from.

Source: Legit