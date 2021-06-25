Victor Osimhen remembers where he started from as he plays football with old friends on a grass-less pitch

The former youth international didn't mind the heavy price tag he was bought with by Napoli while hanging out with those people

Osimhen scored 10 goals and three assists in 24 Serie A appearances in his debut season for the Italian League giants last summer

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen must be enjoying his summer break playing street football with a few friends in Lagos.

The 22-year-old donned his Napoli's number jersey while playing on the grassless pitch at an unknown location.

Despite feeling world-class turfs across the world in the 2020-21 campaign, the forward felt comfortable on the surface where he started from.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli against Hellas Verona last season. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Some of the pictures shared by Sports Drill on Facebook showed the former Lille forward showing his incredible dribbling and shooting skills.

And as seen in other images, the former youth international was spotted dishing out information to his co-players on the field.

However, the gesture got a number of people reacting on the social media platform with some hailing him for not forgetting where he started from while others sounded a note of warning to him.

Fans reactions on Facebook

Yusuf Ibrahim said on Facebook:

"Respect to victor, playing on the street shows that victor is down to earth, very humble and he gains my loyalty and respect."

Ogbu Hillary Chidiebere also commented:

"That's humility. While others are busy going about shaking governors. Proud before a fall."

Fajemilehin Olatunji also added:

"Thanks for remembering the street you got my respect."

Meanwhile, some urged him to be careful owing to the insecurity ravaging the country at the moment. Albarka Eniolorun said:

"You are in Nigeria check your back and watch unknown gunmen and kidnappers."

Oluwaseun Kushimo also commented:

"Let him take it easy with those guys, make Dem no wound am. Devil dey use anybody."

Osimhen made a mega-money move from Lille to the Serie A club in the summer of 2020 and scored 10 goals in 30 appearances across competitions for them.

Diego Maradona's son weighs in on Victor Osimhen's debut season at Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Diego Armando Maradona Jr, has had his say about Nigerian star Victor Osimhen who joined the Italian side Napoli last summer, Complete Sports reports.

The Super Eagles striker had a struggling start to last campaign, failing to justify the massive amount the Italian club paid to land his signature.

Osimhen’s first season with the Serie A giants was marred by injury problems, coronavirus infection, and consequent isolation.

