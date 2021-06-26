The purported presidential ambitions of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has gotten a boost

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has pledged to support Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge as president.

The monarch stated that Tinubu has qualities that would enable him to serve as a good president, The Cable reported.

Oba Saliu Adetunji blesses Tinubu’s candidacy

Johnny Benjamin, the director-general of Tinubu Vanguard, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, said the Olubadan vowed to do everything within his power to support Tinubu’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.

Benjamin said:

''Olubadan described Tinubu as a good man whose stewardship as president would consolidate on the progressive agenda of the APC and propel Nigeria to the path of economic prosperity and sustainable development.''

According to PM News, the director-general disclosed that members of the Tinubu Vanguard visited the palace of the Olubadan to solicit his blessings for a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

Adeyeye says Tinubu is the best man for the job

Meanwhile, a former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, has argued that the fact that the southwest zone has produced the president in the past won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the 2023 ticket to the south.

PM News reported that Adeyeye made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, June 15, during the official launching of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos governor.

The ex-minister argued that Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

