A lady identified as Jillian Cannan said she kept receiving packages she had not ordered from Amazon

Jillian who is based in New York noted that she contacted Amazon to report the anomaly but was told to hold on to the packages as the company tried to sort the issue

She finally decided to use items being delivered to her (face mask brackets) by making masks which she plans to donate to a local children's hospital for free

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A New York-based woman has been living with worry after Amazon decided to keep dispatching items she did not order to her home.

The lady said she kept receiving packages from Amazon and she had not ordered. Photo: Fox 2 Detroit.

Source: UGC

The lady, who goes by Jillian Cannan, has been receiving hundreds of packages she had not ordered from Amazon.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Jillian who own a small business dubbed Loaded Lumber said she is used to receiving packages at her home, but this time, the deliveries had not been requested by her.

Jillian told the press that from June 5, 2021, she has been receiving packages neither her nor her business partner ordered from the online platform.

She noted that she was shocked at first but calmed down when she heard that people have been receiving packages they had not ordered randomly.

The businesswoman added that the packages, face mask brackets, kept coming in plenty over the next few days in a move that now got her even worried and concerned.

The lady said the packages she used to receive contain face mask brackets. Photo: Fox 2 Detroit.

Source: UGC

Cannan told FOX TV Stations:

"My business partner and I always order things from Amazon and it’s usually shipped to my house and then I bring it into the studio. The first set of packages came and I opened it, not even looking at the name, thinking that it was something that she (Cannan’s business partner) would have ordered."

Jillian disclosed that she decided to contact Amazon when the packages did not stop being delivered to her.

She was, however, told by Amazon staff to hold on to the packages as they tried to get to the bottom of the matter.

Amazon said they would work on it but the packages did not stop coming. As days went on, the frequency of the deliveries started to increase.

She revealed that she would receive about three to four deliveries a day, with all packages carrying face mask brackets.

The orders were coming from every delivery company, including USPS, UPS and Amazon Direct, Jillian told the media.

Seeing as how she did not need the nearly 100,000 face mask brackets she had amassed over several days, Jillian thought it wise to put them to use.

The lady decided to seek the help of Amazon to donate more items to create the kits and then give them away to local children’s hospitals for free.

The business lady noted that she hopes she can get the kits together in the next couple of weeks and have them donated to local children’s hospitals in her area.

Reactions as lady gets N500k from a stranger

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @Temmmmssss was blessed with the sum of N500,000 by a random tweep after she tweeted that she needed such an amount of money.

The young lady took to the social media platform and wrote:

"I need 500k God abeg."

Hours later, a random Twitter user slid into her DM to ask if he could transfer the money to her. @Temmmmssss shared screenshots of the conversation and the alert of N500,000 she received on her page.

Source: Legit Nigeria