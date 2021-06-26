President Muhammadu Buhari believes that Amina Mohammed can emerge as the next head of the UN in no time

The president expressed this hope as he hailed the Nigerian deputy secretary-general of the international organisation

Buhari noted that Amina has exhibited exemplary leadership potential and attributes that have taken her to great heights

Perhaps Amina Jane Mohammed is not far from becoming the United Nations (UN)'s next secretary-general.

During her 60th birthday celebration, the president noted the Nigerian deputy secretary-general of the body deserves to rise a step higher in the UN based on her leadership ability and numerous achievement both at home and abroad.

Buhari added that the female diplomat has championed causes that have been of great benefits to Nigerians, The Cable reports.

Buhari said it is not a tall dream for Amina to become the first female UN secretary-general (Photo: Siver Naira)

He added:

“As she turns 60, Mohammed still has her work cut out for her at the UN. She has set giant targets for herself and the UN, and so far, she has proven by her actions, which have translated into achievements that she was not only born to lead, she came prepared to do the work.

“Amina always selflessly led from the front. As Senior Special Assistant on MDGs, she pushed for the implementation of notable ideas like the establishment of a Virtual Poverty Fund and a Conditional Grant Scheme to help alleviate the plight of the low-income earners in Nigeria who currently make up more than 40 percent of the nation’s entire population.

“On this note, I am optimistic that she will become the first female Secretary-General. Who knows, six years is not far from here.”

Why Nigerians Should Elect Amina Mohammed as First Female President, Ex-Liberian Leader

Meanwhile, Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf had asked Nigerians to emulate Liberia and elect Amina as the first female president and second in Africa.

Sirleaf made this known during a symposium to commemorate Mohammed’s 60th birthday.

The former female president speaking at the event in Abuja which was organised by the Centre for Public Research and Development described the former Nigerian minister as a “force of nature and consensus builder”.

