Reports have emerged that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday, June 25, invited Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for questioning.

Channels TV reported that the spokesperson for the service, Peter Afunaya, confirmed the invitation of the cleric.

Although the DSS did not disclose the reason for the summons, Legit.ng has compiled a list of possible reasons why Gumi was questioned by the service.

Gumi has been accused of making controversial statements about bandits. Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

1. Ahmad Gumi's allegations on Arise TV where he accused security agents of working with and providing weapons to armed bandits.

2. The cleric's recent controversial utterance which seemed like he was minimising the atrocities perpetrated by bandits, by saying the gunmen commit lesser crimes when compared to a secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

3. Gumi’s constant calls for the federal government to provide a blanket amnesty to bandits

4. The cleric courted another controversy when he told The Punch newspaper that no school in Nigeria is safe until government negotiates with the bandits.

5. The preacher's meetings and negotiations with armed bandits accused of terrorising and kidnapping students in the northeast.

Nigerian Army faults Gumi over allegations against security agencies

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has dismissed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation that security personnel were colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country.

Army's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, June 23, Daily Nigerian reported.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army remained a symbol of national unity that has discharged its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices.

FG discloses why Ahmed Gumi has not been declared wanted

In another news, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has stated that Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic preacher, has not been declared wanted because there is no evidence to suggest that the cleric is inciting violence against the federal government.

Mohammed made the statement on Wednesday, June 2, when he was responding to a question from journalists in Abuja, The Cable reported.

He noted that the actions of Gumi cannot be compared to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed IPOB.

