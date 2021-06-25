Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was reportedly invited to the Kaduna state office of the DSS on Friday, June 25

The spokesman of the secret police, Dr Peter Afunanya, reportedly confirmed the invitation but declined to comment on why the Islamic scholar was summoned

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Gumi's invitation followed his allegation that some security agents were colluding with bandits

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Sheik Ahmad Gumi days after claiming security operatives were conniving with the bandits terrorising the northern region.

The respected Islamic scholar made the allegation when he featured as a guest on an ARISE Television programme.

Gumi had said bandits would not have had access to weapons without the connivance of corrupt security operatives.

On Friday, June 25, the cleric’s spokesman, Tukur Mamu, confirmed his principal's invitation to the commission’s Kaduna office, Daily Trust reported, citing VOA’s Hausa Service as its source.

The Nation also reported that DSS confirmed inviting Sheikh Gumi. According to the newspaper, DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said tersely in a WhatsApp message:

“Gumi was invited by the Service.”

The DSS spokesman, however, did not reveal why the cleric was invited.

He was quoted to have said:

“It’s not out of place for the Service to invite any person of interest."

Nigerian Army reacts to Gumi's allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army dismissed Sheikh Gumi’s allegation that its personnel were colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country.

Army's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, June 23.

He said the Nigerian Army remained a symbol of national unity that has discharged its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices.

