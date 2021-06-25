The Borno state government has reacted to the suspension of a Nigerian student for not joining others to welcome President Buhari

Juliana Bitrus, the state commissioner of health issued a query to the provost demanding why disciplinary action should not be taken against her

It would be recalled that the student was handed a week suspension and was told to come the following week with his parents

Borno state - The provost, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Rukaiya Shettima Mustapha has been issued a query for suspending some students under the guise that they failed to join their colleagues in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that Juliana Bitrus, the state commissioner of health and human services sent the query demanding a response from the provost in 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against her

This was made known in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the Borno state government on Friday, June 25.

Juliana in a letter dated June, 25, distanced the state government from the actions of Mustapha, saying she acted on her own.

The commissioner described the provost as being mischievous, adiing that she made such a decision without recourse to any official at her supervising ministry and any directives from anyone in the state government.

Speaking further, Juliana inquired why only students at the college of nursing and midwifery were suspended as Borno state has about eight state owned tertiary institutions

She said though it was a normal practice that students join in welcoming visiting presidents, however, such acts are voluntary.

The commissioner expressed concern that the provost may have used the president’s visit to get at some students she may have had issues with.

