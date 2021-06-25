Festus Keyamo, minister of state, labour and employment, has spoken about the political intrigues that plagued the launch of the 774,000 job scheme

The minister disclosed how President Muhammadu Buhari reacted when APC members tried to hijack the scheme

Keyamo who dismissed the challenges that have dogged the programme, describes the scheme as a success

FCT, Abuja - The minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to hijack the 774,000 Special Works Scheme programme.

Keyamo, however, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari prevented the scheme from being hijacked by the politicians, Premium Times reported.

He made the disclosure at the weekly ministerial media chat at the state house on Thursday, June 24.

The minister explains how APC members attempted to politicise the scheme

Keyamo explained that the APC members wanted to use the programme as a campaign tool prior to the 2019 elections.

He said:

“They were mad that this programme should be the APC so that we can use it to run elections. But the president said no, the president will just laugh despite all that, they were threatening that we are going to lose the election. PDP members were using this programme to empower their people in this state, APC had nothing to empower. Didn’t the president win?''

The Cable reported that the minister said the federal government has paid N24 billion to 413,630 beneficiaries of the special public works scheme.

He stated that the scheme has attained a 60% success rate, dismissing insinuations that it has failed over initial delays to effect payment.

Keyamo discloses the reason for initial hitches in programme

Keyamo said the initial delays recorded in the kick-off of the programme was due to efforts to separate genuine applicants from those trying to fleece the scheme of its resources.

