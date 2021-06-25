After losing his position to Bernard Arnault, French businessman, on Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk has returned to claim a position he has gotten used to for months now

Musk earned over N3.28 trillion in one day to increase his fortune significantly as become the second richest individual on planet earth

Tesla had previously cost the American billionaire his spot on the richest list, but rising interest in the bank pushed Musk past Arnault

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, has retaken the number two spot on Bloomberg billionaire Index, as his wealth gained extra N3.28 trillion in one day.

Elon Musk had lost the spot to Bernard Arnault, who is worth $174 billion. But he displaced the French billionaire on Wednesday, after his wealth climbed to $186 billion.

The gain is attributed to Tesla's growth in the stock market, as the car manufacturer's share price gained 5.27% to close trading on Nasdaq at $656.57.

Elon Musk, the founder of electric carmaker, Tesla. Photo: Robyn BECK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This increased the company's market valuation to $632.5 billion, and also improved the 48-year-old billionaire's fortune with an additional N3.28 trillion.

Tesla's stock had appreciated upon reports that a solar-powered charging station was opened by the carmaker in Tibet, China, which is the first of such facility in China.

Also, the electric vehicle adoption push by the administration of United States President, Joe Biden, has renewed investors interest in Tesla, which is an electric car maker.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Zenith Bank shareholders lost significant sum following a crash in the company's market valuation.

In the last three days, the lender's market capitalisation had dwindled as investors are not willing to pay so much for Zenith Bank's stock despite being one of the biggest creditor in Nigeria.

This cost shareholders a whopping N3.13 billion in three days, with the financial institutions share price declining by 0.41% during the period under review.

Source: Legit.ng