Contrary to earlier plans, Nigeria's leader, Muhammadu Buhari, will remain in the country for more days before travelling to the UK

A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, on Friday, June 25, broke the news to Nigerians in a brief press release from his Abuja office

Adesina, without giving any reason for the sudden change of plans, said a new date for his principal's trip will be communicated to citizens

For reasons yet to be made public, the presidency said on Friday, June 25, that the planned trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to London has been postponed.

The president's fixed medical follow-up visit to the United Kingdom (UK) was earlier reported to take place on Friday.

The latest development was announced on Facebook by Femi Adesina, a special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity.

The presidency did not explain why the trip was postponed (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Earlier, the presidency had reported that Buhari would depart the country for a medical check-up in the UK.

This was disclosed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 24. The president was expected to spend some days in the UK.

Naturally, Shehu's report sparked reactions from Nigerians from all walks of life.

Shehu wrote:

"President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up. He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021."

Halliru Hussaini wrote:

"Safe trip Mr President. May Allah increase you in health and wisdom to lead this country to the promised land."

Bala Haruna also wrote:

"Buhari ikon Allah! May Almighty Allah makes it easy for you and all of us to overcome our Heath challenges. Safe travels to London and back to Abuja to continue your stewardship of a complex country Nigeria."

Abba Abdulhamid Zakirai on his part said:

"That's a failure. Please tell Baba to stay in Nigeria, we have enough Doctors that can fully attend to him. I thought we have enough Hospitals."

Oto-obong Green said:

"Each time this information comes up, it's always very shameful that the president can't be treated in Nigeria for once... He must travel out to London, and we expect the health sector to be anything better in Nigeria. Pathetic!"

Source: Legit