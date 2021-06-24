Breaking: President Buhari departs for London for medical follow-up

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, will be traveling to the United Kingdom for medical follow-up

The president, according to a presidential aide, will spend some days in the UK and return in the second week of July

Meanwhile, Nigerians, have taken to Facebook to react to the latest development, with many people wishing the president well

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart the country for a medical check-up in the United Kingdom according to the presidency.

This was disclosed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 24.

The president is expected to spend some days in the UK.

Shehu wrote:

"President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up. He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021."

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the latest development.

Halliru Hussaini wrote:

"Safe trip Mr President. May Allah increase you in health and wisdom to lead this country to the promised land."

Bala Haruna also wrote:

"Buhari ikon Allah! May Almighty Allah makes it easy for you and all of us to overcome our Heath challenges. Safe travels to London and back to Abuja to continue your stewardship of a complex country Nigeria."

Abba Abdulhamid Zakirai on his part said:

"That's a failure. Please tell Baba to stay in Nigeria, we have enough Doctors that can fully attend to him. I thought we have enough Hospitals."

Oto-obong Green said:

"Each time this information comes up, it's always very shameful that the president can't be treated in Nigeria for once... He must travel out to London, and we expect the health sector to be anything better in Nigeria. Pathetic!

Seyi Olugbodi added:

"What will it cost a purposeful President to equip the Clinic in the Villa with the best medical equipment and hire the best hands to manage, If not for a lack of good direction and shallow thinkers around him!"

