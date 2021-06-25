A 38-year-old woman, Titilayo Benson, has been released from Kirikiri prison where she spent 10 years of life without trial

The woman was arrested the death of her friend and housemate with whom she fought and stabbed

A judge at the Lagos State High Court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo released her after a plea bargain between the state government and the defendant

She landed in prison for sending her friend to an early grave after stabbing her with broken bottle during a fight

Benson, who was held at the female correctional facility, Kirikiri, was released on Thursday, June 24, Premium Times.

Titilayo Benson was released after 10 years in prison. Photo credit: Premium Times

She was released by a judge at the Lagos State High Court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, Penpushing reports.

The judge expressed shock after hearing that Benson had been in prison for ten years without trial.

Benson landed in prison after getting into a fight with her friend and housemate, Imade, which resulted in the death of the latter.

She stabbed Imade with a broken bottle after the latter cut her with a razor blade. Imade died after a month in the hospital and Benson was arrested.

After having a decade of her life wasted in prison, Benson can now pick up from where she stopped and chart a course for her life.

The woman could be seen in a photo as she was flanked by two lawyers who were instrumental in her release.

