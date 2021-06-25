A video capturing a kid's happy moments as she checked herself out in the mirror has received much attention

In the clip, the kid looked at her reflection several times as she dramatically laughed hard each time

Among those who found the act funny were those who prayed that may she continue to have good reasons to laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Kids' reactions to things adults consider normal could most time be cute. In a short video that has gone viral, a kid stared at a reflection of herself in a mirror and screamed in excitement.

To show that she really loved the experience, she walked gently to the mirror again and did the same thing. This time around, she shouted even louder.

The baby indeed had a fun time. Photo source: @people

Source: Instagram

At the second, she stayed longer in front of the mirror as she doubled in laughter at her own reflection. You can see the joy written all over her face.

She repeated the same act several times, making her expressions more dramatic each time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 900,000 times. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jaimielynn55 said:

"I hope she always feels that way when she sees herself!"

shreksxwife said:

"This is my new way of looking in the mirror. Thx."

konakapasi

"That's so adorable."

ebonyfromnh said:

"May no one ever steal her joy."

mizzysmusings said:

"So cute it made my day."

missdimples67 reacted:

"She’s says “ I got to look again at all this greatness”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby demonstrated an amazing show of gratitude with much joy when her gift was unwrapped.

As the wrapper came off to reveal a smart sofa, the kid screamed in delight, moving around with feverish energy.

Without wasting any time, she laid on the chair to test it. When they told her the chair could be pulled out into a bed shape, the kid was more ecstatic.

Source: Legit