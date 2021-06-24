Some people are currently trapped after a 12-storey residential building collapsed in Miami-Dade County, Florida

According to report, about 51 people are unaccounted for after rescuers searched the rubble seeking survivors

Going further, news report claims that the collapsed building was built in 1981 with over 100 beachfront apartment

A huge rescue operation is underway in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after a 12-storey residential building partially collapsed, killing at least one person.

Rescuers are combing through the rubble, searching for survivors, and were seen pulling a boy out alive.

a 12-storey residential building partially collapsed in Miami. Photo: BBC

Source: UGC

The collapse is said to have occurred at around 02:00 (06:00 GMT).

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they had sent 80 vehicles to the scene. Police are also assisting with the rescue operation.

Police gave the building's location as 8777 Collins Avenue, the address of the 12-storey Champlain Towers, which contains more than 100 beachfront apartments and was built in 1981.

Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, north of Miami Beach city limits.

In another report, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady has joined the list of house owners in the United States as she recently became a landlord. The young woman Ona Onyia identified to be a nurse, according to Instablog9ja, announced the good news on Instagram.

The 24-year-old described the feat as her first big girl purchase ever and appreciated God for its success.

The post reads:

"At 24, I have finally made my first big girl purchase everr! I am now a homeowner. God had his whole hand in this one. When you experience stepping out on faith and having God meet you where you are, That feeling is indescribable. #newhomewhodis."'

Another Nigerian lady acquires house in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had sparked reactions online after she celebrated buying a house in America.

The lady said that she did not have to chase any sugar daddy to be able to afford the good life she wanted for herself.

There were, however, many people in her comment section who said that the building in the photos she shared is not her own.

People who were certain she was using the photos to gain clout called her out. As at the time of writing this report, the lady has not countered the claim.

In another report, the immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump is happy over the decision of the Nigerian government to ban Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that from now onwards, competitors will not only emerge, but they will also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

Source: Legit Nigeria