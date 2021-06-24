Nigerians have dug up the moment Kiddwaya and Nengi were spotted together to show that they were lying

Kiddwaya and Nengi had denied doing anything in the toilet, claiming that they were drunk and couldn't remember anything

The video showed that the reality TV stars were a bit intimate on a Saturday night party before going to the toilet

A throwback video has shown the moment Nengi and Kiddwaya were dancing at their usual Saturday night party.

Nengi was seen in front of Kiddwaya as they danced together. Kiddwaya then gripped her firmly around the neck.

Kiddwaya and Nengi were spotted kissing on the dancefloor. Photos: @nengiofficial, @yomiblack

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya kisses Nengi

Nengi turned her head in a way that Kiddwaya kissed her. The duo was soon spotted at the toilet where they denied doing anything with each other.

Nigerians dug out the video to prove that Kiddwaya and Nengi were lying about not remembering what happened that day.

Watch the video below:

Fans Reactions

As usual, Nigerians had something to say.

iam_dickson_cole:

"The truth is that they’re trying to have something between each other ok."

chomsleek:

"Thank you. She pretends a lot."

_miemiegram_:

"Ehn we are not blind now...all I can see is that she turned her back for Kidd to help her with her zip and she ran to pee periodt any other person seeing something apart from that show bring out his or her own video clip...and Dey did a little e chock in d party they were drank and its cruise period."

durustellamaris:

"Kidd u don’t look like someone that is tipsy here. Abi I no look u well."

ellarules124:

"Kidd pressed her chest."

Kiddwaya and Erica's relationship

Legit.ng earlier reported Kiddwaya revealed why he doesn't have a love life. He had described his relationship with Erica as cool which got Nigerians talking.

Kiddwaya later hosted a question and answer session and a curious fan asked him what he meant when he talked about his love life in the interview.

Responding to the question, Kiddwaya noted that Erica was his girlfriend at the time of the interview. According to him, he didn't want the public to be too involved.

The reality star said he wanted their relationship to be private, which was why he stated that he didn't have a love life.

Source: Legit