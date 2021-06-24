A police officer has been caught and paraded in Calabar following his nefarious activities in Cross River state

According to reports, the police inspector, Nathaniel Manasseh, operated with cartel criminals terrorising the state

Meanwhile, the inspector claimed the criminals charmed and dispossessed him of the arms and a vehicle

In what will surprise many Nigerians, a police officer who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the sales of firearms to criminals in Calabar claimed that he did not do so intentionally.

Nathaniel Manasseh, an inspector in the Nigeria Police Force said it was through charm that the criminals were able to secure the arms and ammunitions, Tribune newspaper report.

Specifically, he claimed he was charmed and dispossessed of some AK-47s, including a vehicle.

The suspect whom the police said has not been able to account for some pieces of hardware, New Telegraph added.

He said:

“I was charmed, I can’t really explain what happened and how they dispossessed me of the rifles. I am not a gun runner."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that unknown gunmen attacked another police station in the southeast region of the country.

It was reported that the incident happened at the Ojoto police station in Idemili south local government area of Anambra state.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, saying they lost one inspector.

