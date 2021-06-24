Nigerian movie star, Pressing Forward, has finally regained his freedom to the joy of numerous fans on social media

The Nollywood actor was reportedly kidnapped in Imo state and was away from the public eye for a while

According to reports, he has now been released and residents sang and danced as they celebrated his newfound freedom

Popular Nigerian movie star, Pressing Forward, recently had more than enough reason to celebrate after he was finally released from the den of kidnappers.

The Nollywood actor had reportedly been abducted in Imo state and caused a lot of worry among his fans and some of his colleagues.

However, the actor’s fate changed for the better after he was released from the den of kidnappers.

Actor Pressing Forward has finally regained his freedom after getting kidnapped. Photos: @ifyeze88.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, videos made the rounds on social media of some of Pressing Forward’s colleagues and many of his fans singing and dancing as they celebrated the movie star’s return back home.

In videos shared on Nollywood actress, Ify Eze’s page, she was seen alongside others rejoicing over Pressing Forward’s regained freedom.

In the caption of one of her posts, she welcomed the actor back home.

She wrote:

“With so much joy in my heart, I say welcome back to us Nwa Ejiejemba @pressing4ward Glory be to God.”

See the post below:

See another post of residents praising God and dancing below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Pressing Forward's freedom:

Some of the actor’s fans and colleagues also reacted to Pressing Forward’s freedom in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Jnrpope:

"God is the greatest."

Urennajuliet:

"To God Almighty be all the Glory ."

Kingsleyeze23:

"Nothing pass God #ifyeze88 Nne there's nothing he cannot do ooo."

Obichimere:

"Its the dance for me❤️❤️❤️."

Officialgolden10:

"So happy welcome come uncle ❤️❤️."

Nice one.

Ify Eze blasts colleagues over reaction to Pressing Forward's abduction

In a short clip posted on Instagram, the actress was visibly upset by the reaction of some of her colleagues in the industry to the news of the kidnapping of one of their own, Pressing Forward.

Eze in her video lambasted her colleagues in the Asaba film making industry who thought it best to post the actor’s photos as they prayed for him online.

The actress who seemed to find the move hypocritical asked why they could not use their senses for once and pray for the kidnapped actor in the privacy of their homes.

Source: Legit