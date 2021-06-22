Nollywood actress Ify Eze has addressed her colleagues in the industry particularly those in the Asaba chapter

The movie star lambasted them over their reaction to the kidnapping of one of their colleagues, Pressing 4ward

According to her, they were posting their prayers for him on social media without thinking of the consequences

Nigerian movie star, Ify Eze, recently bared her mind on some things in a heated video shared on her social media page.

In the short clip, the actress was visibly upset by the reaction of some of her colleagues in the industry to the news of the kidnapping of one of their own, Pressing 4ward.

It was gathered that Nollywood actor, Pressing 4ward, was allegedly kidnapped in Imo state, to the dismay of many.

Eze in her video lambasted her colleagues in the Asaba film making industry who thought it best to post the actor’s photos as they prayed for him online.

The actress who seemed to find the move hypocritical asked why they could not use their senses for once and pray for the kidnapped actor in the privacy of their homes.

She asked if they thought the people holding the actor ransom were not also on social media. Eze asked them if they posted the film star when he celebrated his birthday but thought it was okay to post their prayers for him online.

See a video of the moment the actor was abducted below:

See Ify Eze's heated video below:

Reactions from fans

The video soon went viral and some fans shared their thought on it. A number of them revealed that the posts could draw more attention to the actor and put his life in danger.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Adanmaluke:

"No mind them. Drawing more attention when even kidnaps will tell you not to involve police. They are putting his life at risk more but think they are trying to help."

Magicalmoments_spa:

"May God bring him back safely to his fam lily and loved ones. The wicked Government has indeed failed us again."

Jimgreat_chukwu:

"What do you think u are doing now? Praying I guess? Don't come here and form over Sabi, you are also trying to gain relevance through this."

Kingsleyeze23:

"You for give them money nah since calling God for help doesn't make sense for you than to come here to make it worst,, people doesn't believe there's power in prayers anymore #ifyeze88."

Nawa o.

