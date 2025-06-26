Two clean energy firms, CLASP and GEAP, have announced plans to provide energy-efficient appliances to Nigerians at reduced costs

The appliances include 0,000 modern tools such as solar-powered refrigerators, water pumps, milling machines, and agricultural equipment

The companies said that they have provided $6.1 million in the Productive Use Finance Facility (PUFF) scheme to lower the costs of energy appliances

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

CLASP and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet have announced a $6.1 million increase in the Productive Use Financing Facility (PUFF) to lower the cost of acquiring energy-efficient income-generating appliances in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The programme addresses high appliance costs and will enable the distribution of 10,000 modern tools such as solar-powered refrigerators, water pumps, milling machines, and agricultural equipment.

Nigerians rush to apply as firms move to provide $6.1 million appliances. Credit: andresr

Source: Getty Images

PUFF aims to lower the cost of appliances

A statement by GEAP’s director of communications in Africa, Annette Mutuku, said PUFF offered various grants, subsidies, and technical assistance to suppliers and distributors to aid in lowering appliance prices and expanding access to clean and energy-efficient technology.

The aim was to make these products more affordable for small businesses, farmers, and low-income communities while supporting enterprise growth and green job creation.

The recent announcement in Cape Town builds on a two-year plan that collaborated with 24 companies in six emerging markets and developing economies.

16,000 appliances available

According to the statement, phase two brought about 16,000 appliances to the market, boosted local supply chains, and reached over 58,000 households.

PUFF’s statement said the second phase is expected to catalyse more than 3,000 green jobs and boost demand for clean-powered appliances by reducing acquisition costs.

PUFF said that the outreach to women and youth, which accounts for almost half of appliance buyers during the pilot phase, was successful.

PUFF offers cheap energy appliances

Punch reported that households where women purchased appliances recorded a 94% increase in average income.

The companies said several clean energy appliances are financially out of reach for low-income users, stating that the PUFF’s financing scheme seeks to remove high-cost barriers by supporting businesses to offer products at affordable rates.

GEAP’s managing director for Productive Use of Energy, Makena Ireri, said the scheme addressed the shortage of energy access that failed to translate into job creation or enterprise growth.

Two firms move to provide cheaper appliances for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The move will help households manage energy costs, which have skyrocketed since the Nigerian government increased the electricity tariff.

Nigerians experience a blackout in 6 states

Legit.ng earlier reported that Electricity consumers in six states across Nigeria will experience a blackout for at least four days as the federal government has started repairing the national grid.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator stated that the repairs are necessary to resolve decade-long issues that have caused underperformance, as well as to improve and stabilise the country's electricity supply.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria is coordinating the exercise alongside an upgrade of critical transmission infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng