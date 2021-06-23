A prominent northern group has asked Governor Bala Mohammed to contest the 2023 presidency

The group identified as the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) presented their demand before the Bauchi state governor on Wednesday, June 23

Governor Mohammed, however, asked to be given some time to make consultations before deciding whether or not to accept the group's demand

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has urged a political pressure group to give him three weeks to make consultations on the 2023 presidency.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, June 23, when the group named the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) presented him the letter of demand to declare interest in the presidency, Daily Trust reported.

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) presented Governor Bala Mohammed with an endorsement letter requesting him to contest for president in 2023. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Legit.ng gathers that the executive members of NYLF led by its national chairman, Elliot Afiyo, met him at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

Give me time to consult - Bala Mohammed

Reacting to the group's demand, Governor Mohammed asked to be given two or three weeks to make consultations, according to a brief statement on his verified Facebook page.

He said:

“I will not categorically give you an answer. I will have to make consultations across all political divides after which I will come out with my position.”

“I rely on the leading of Allah and my political Constituency. Just give me between 2 and 3 weeks and I will get back to you with a definite answer."

Earlier in his remarks, Afiyo said based on their findings, the governor remains the best presidential material for 2023.

How the NYLF picked Bauchi governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NYLF which is a coalition of 42 northern groups said Governor Mohammed was picked after a delegation of the youths took a vote among 145 delegates selected from the 19 states in the north.

Afiyo said the governor polled 116 votes to edge out media mogul and businessman, Raymond Dokpesi, who got 23 votes. He said there was only one invalid vote.

He further explained that the group shortlisted the 27 potential presidential candidates from over 100 people for thorough screening before Governor Mohammed and Dokpesi were selected for the final voting.

