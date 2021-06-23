Herdsmen are good people compare to IPOB members says Islamic Cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has declared

According to the controversial cleric, herdmen only kidnap children for money while IPOB kills security people

Gumi consequently urged Nigerians to be fair with the criminals and stop comparing them with IPOB

Ahmad Gumi has blasted those comparing bandits and herdsmen with those of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the bandit-loving cleric, it is unfair to compare the kidnappers to IPOB members. He said herdsmen’s crimes weigh significantly lesser than those of IPOB, The Cable reports.

He disclosed this while speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 23.

Gumi claimed that IPOB is killing security officers while the other is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them.

He said:

”And the herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them. Look, we need some fairness in what we are doing.”

According to The Nation newspaper, this is the second time this year, the cleric is saying this.

In another reporter, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, a Kaduna-based popular Islamic cleric has reacted to the recent kidnapping of some school children in the northern parts of the country. The fiery cleric stated that there are about 100,000 armed bandits in the northwest alone.

Legit.ng gathered that Gumi said the bandits kidnapping school pupils were disappointed that he negotiated with them without the involvement of the federal government.

Speaking on the efforts to rescue the kidnapped pupils of Tegina Islamic School, Niger state, Gumi insisted that until the government engaged with the herdsmen, no school could be safe, especially in the north.

