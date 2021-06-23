Famous Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, and father to lovely kids has in many ways shown he does not joke with his family.

His Instagram page is filled with photos of his family that captured the sweet memories they have shared together.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five of those wonderful moments Otedola had with his family and him showing what a great father he is.

The billionaire always phots of his family on their birthdays. Photo source: @femiotedola

1. The Ferrari fever

The year 2020 gave us many events. One that many would not forget in a hurry was when the Nigerian billionaire gifted his three daughters Ferraris.

Photos of the gifts broke the internet and trended for days. Many said he set a new standard for how fathers should show care with their resources

2. Father's Day 2021

On Sunday, June 2020, Otedola was among the first few celebrities who posted about their families.

In the snap, he posed with his children. A part of the photo's caption read: "Proudly papa."

3. Daddy's time with Fewa

To mark his son's birthday on Wednesday, June 2, the billionaire shared a photo with Fewa as he wished the child well. He declared his love for him.

4. Temi's Citation movie role

Just like any father would be proud of their children whenever they do something great, Otedola praised his daughter, Temi, for how she acted in Citation.

The billionaire hyped the movie to his followers on Instagram, urging them to watch it.

5. Danced on his wife's birthday

Otedola showed great moves during his wife's birthday as he danced to the delight of everyone present.

He also posed beside his wife for photos as she attempted to blow off the candles on her cake.

Femi with mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire businessman was in a celebratory mood as his mum clocked 89.

He shared a photo of his aged mum who looked sharp and alert despite her age on his official Instagram page.

In the caption, Femi wished his sweet mother a happy birthday. He wrote:

"Happy 89th Birthday to my Sweet Mother Lady Doja. F.Ote."

