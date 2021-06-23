Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared that under no circumstance will Nigeria divide despite the call for secession by some groups

The Kano state governor said most of the people calling for the break-up of the country did not witness the civil war

Meanwhile, he urged everybody to join hands and see how the country can be moved forward without any issue

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reacted to agitations across the country in which some people are calling for self-determination.

According to the governor, the country will not divide despite the different challenges being faced. He said Nigeria will continue to be indivisible.

He disclosed this when he spoke with the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper.

Ganduje said:

"I am quite sure that Nigeria will not divide, even in the face of daunting challenges. I am confident that Nigeria will continue to be one indivisible country. I don’t want to comment on those who are calling for the split because they are young people who did not experience the civil war."

Ohanaeze Ndigbo not in support of Biafra

Going further, the governor praised Ohanaeze Ndigbo for distancing itself from the Biafran agitation.

Ganduje noted:

"I am confident because last week, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said they are not part of the Biafra agitation; they are for one Nigeria. Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum (AREWA) and the Middle Belt groups, all said they belong to one Nigeria."

Meanwhile, the governor called on Nigerians to try and uphold the unity of the country.

Southeast governors seek protection for Igbos in Arewa domain

Legit.ng had earlier reported that southeast leaders disowned the secessionist activities of IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria.

The decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state recently assured that Igbos won't secede from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

