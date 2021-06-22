Major-General Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, June 22, promised troops that his administration of the Nigerian Army will major in their welfare and all the support they need.

COAS Yahaya who paid his first visit to 82 Division NA at Abakpa Cantonment Enugu on Tuesday vowed to soldiers that he will provide them with the equipment to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He, therefore, urged them to maintain steadfastness and utmost discipline as they engage in the ongoing war against terrorism in all parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng News