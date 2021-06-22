Mauritius, an island nation, has emerged as the most peaceful country in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Global Peace Index Report 2021.

Nigeria has been ranked among the least peaceful countries in Africa in 2021. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The report which was published by the Institute for Economics and Peace ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful on the continent.

Forty-four countries (44) in sub-Saharan countries were ranked in the sub-category. Overall, the IEP ranked 163 countries, with Iceland emerging as the most peaceful globally.

Afghanistan is the least peaceful county in the world, according to the report. Nigeria occupies the 146th position in the overall ranking.

The IEP ranked the countries based on political stability, violent demonstrations, violent crime, weapons imports, internal conflict, and so on.

The ten most peaceful sub-Saharan African countries in 2021

1. Mauritius

2. Ghana

3. Botswana

4. Sierra Leone

5. The Gambia

6. Senegal

7. Tanzania

8. Malawi

9. Equatorial Guinea

10. Namibia

The ten least peaceful sub-Saharan African countries in 2021

1. South Sudan

2. Somalia

3. The Democratic Republic of the Congo

4. The Central African Republic

5. Mali

6. Nigeria

7. Cameroon

8. Ethiopia

9. Niger

10. Eritrea

Lagos ranked second most stressful city in the world

Meanwhile, Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, has been ranked as the second most stressful city in the world, according to the 2021 Least and Most Stressful Cities Index released by VAAY.com.

The index ranked 100 cities using factors such as safety and security, sociopolitical stability, population density, air, light, and noise pollution levels, the amount of traffic congestion and weather conditions to determine the stress levels.

Other factors considered include unemployment rates, governance, and mental health. Also in Africa, Cairo in Egypt made the 13th spot, Dakar city in Senegal occupied the 17th position while the Kenyan city of Nairobi sat in the 21st position. The city that ranked the most stressful is Mumbai in India.

Lagos ranked 2nd worst city to live in 2021

In a related development, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2021 Global Liveability report has ranked Lagos as the second among the least liveable cities in the world.

The report sighted by Legit.ng shows Lagos was behind only Damascus, the capital of Syria, which is ranked the worst city to live in the world.

According to the report, 140 cities across the world were ranked based on criteria including stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare and culture and environment.

Source: Legit