The federal government is planning to educate herders and farmers so as to put an end to the state of insecurity in the country

With this, they will be educated on some key subjects which include Islamic Religious Studies, Christian Religious Studies

According to the FG, the increasing rate of crime among farmers and herders is due to the lack of understanding of the collective sense of history, moral values

The national commission for Nomadic Education says it is planning to produce a curriculum guide for the education of pastoralists and migrant fisher-folk and farmers in four subjects: History, Islamic Religious Studies, Christian Religious Studies and National Values.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the beginning of a five-day workshop, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Bashir Usman, attributed the incessant cases of conflicts, insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping, drugs abuse in the society to the lack of understanding of the collective sense of history, moral values and social cohesion as a people.

Usman said Nigeria was in need of a solution to curb the rising spate of issues causing the current national security challenges.

He said the National Council of Education had directed the re-introduction of certain subjects at the basic level and laid emphasis on the teaching of subjects such as history, Islamic Religious studies, Christian Religious studies and National Values comprising of Social Studies, Civic and Security Education.

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education, Professor Abba Abubakar Haladu, said the task of reversing the existing state of affairs should begin with the development of high-quality curriculum contents which addresses such values followed by the provision of relevant primers and other texts and reinforced by well trained and motivated facilitators or teachers.

Source: Legit.ng