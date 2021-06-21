The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given fresh details on the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state

According to the electoral umpire, it did not receive the statutory 21 days’ notice for the nomination of state governorship candidate from the Victor Oye-led faction

The crisis has polarised the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state over the battle of who controls the party

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra may debar the party from participating in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Vanguard reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that a faction of the party led by Victor Oye did not duly notify it of the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and section 85 of the Electoral Act.

The INEC has said that the APGA may not participate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. Credit: APGA

Legit.ng gathered that the INEC has communicated its position on the matter to the faction in two separate letters.

According to the newspaper, in one of the letters, the commission addressed its position to the principal counsel of a law firm, Omas and Partners, who had earlier written and asked for the information while relying on the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

INEC can't confirm real ad hoc delegates submitted by APGA faction

PM News also reports that the second letter which was addressed to the national chairman of APGA indicated that the commission was unable to confirm if the ad hoc delegates list submitted by the party is the outcome of a democratic process as required by section 87(7) of the Electoral Act 2010.

The two letters by INEC have therefore rendered APGA’s Wednesday governorship primary an exercise in futility as the use of an invalid delegate list will exclude the party from the election.

APGA sacks Victor Oye as chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the APGA announced the sacking of a factional chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

It was reported that the announcement was made by the national executive committee (NEC) of the party on Tuesday, June 15. The party appointed Chief Jude Okeke as the acting national chairman.

A spokesperson for APGA, Ikechukwu Chinyere, told journalists that the party also indefinitely suspended other members of the party.

