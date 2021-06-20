The electoral appeal committee set up by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted its report

Tunde Balogun, the state party chairman, said that the committee received 125 petitions over its recently held primaries conducted at local governments

Balogun, however, urged the aggrieved members to sheath their swords and accept the outcome of the appeal in good faith

The Lagos state APC electoral appeal committee headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN) has officially submitted its reports to the state chairman of the party, Tunde Balogun.

The state party's spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement issued on Saturday, June 19, and seen by Legit.ng, said the committee which sat for three weeks, entertained 125 petitions resulting from the outcome of the primaries for the forthcoming local government elections across the state.

Lagos state APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, in his left is Lawal Pedro (SAN), next is Akeem Apatira and Ayo Alli-Balogun. Credit: APC

According to the statement, the chairman of the committee reported that the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, a spate of violence and inconclusive procedures.

It further stated that the committee recommended a consensus process, as provided for by the party’s constitution, with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders.

APC will be guided by LASIEC timetable

He admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

In his remark, the state chairman appreciated the painstaking efforts and the thoroughness of the committee in the discharge of its assignments.

He commended the efforts of the party leadership at the ward, local and state levels to initiate a reconciliation process for the party to approach the coming elections as a United family.

Other members of the committee were Ayo Alli-Balogun-secretary, Alh. Akeem Apatira, Barr. Yemi Adesina and Chief Tajudeen Amusa.

