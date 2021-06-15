The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced the sacking of a factional chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

Victor Oye has not yet reacted to the news of his sack.

The Punch reported that the announcement was made by the national executive committee of the party on Tuesday, June 15.

The party appointed Chief Jude Okeke as the acting national chairman.

A spokesperson for the APGA, Ikechukwu Chinyere, told journalists that the party, also six other members of the party.

Chinyere listed other sacked party chiefs to

1 Chinedu Obidigwe,

2 Hamman Ghide,

3 Sylvester Ezeokenwa,

4 Adamu Musa,

6 Chief Okogbuo,

7 Ifeanyi Mbaeri

