Cristiano Ronaldo could be linked with an unlikely move to Barcelona, Spanish media claim

The deal will make it one of its kind in history where Ronaldo and Messi will play in the same team

The Portuguese has a year left on his current contract with Juventus but has been linked out of Turin this summer

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo could be making one of the most controversial move in his career if he joins Lionel Messi at Barcelona, as suggested by Spanish news media outlet AS, Give Me Sport.

The 36-year-ld has been linked with a move out of Juventus following their dismal season and the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri.

Spanish journalist Javier G. Matallanas made the publication and claimed Barcelona President Joan Laporta's dying wish was to make both Ronaldo and Messi play in the same team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same team would be a dream come true for Joan Laporta, reports in Spain claim. Photo by Casey Sparrow and Andrea Diodato

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ronaldo scored 450 goals playing for Barca eternal rivals Real Madrid and the Portuguese legacy at the club could be swept under the carpet.

The 36-year-old is currently unsettled at Turin and only Paris Saint-German and Man United are the clubs showing interest in signing the striker.

On the other hand, Messi is yet commit his immediate future to Barcelona as he enters into the final few weeks on his contract.

A new deal is believed to be in the making as reports claim the club want to offload some of their big stars to help fund Messi's new contract.

Bringing Ronaldo into the picture has been claimed by Matallanas that likes of Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Roberto and Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ronald Koeman has insisted that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona despite speculation linking him out of the Camp Nou, Daily Mail, Goal.

The Dutch boss claimed the 33-year-old is not far away from signing a new deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

The Argentine superstar who is currently on international duty at the Copa America is in the final weeks of his contract with La Blaugrana.

Reports have claimed that Barca President Joan Laporta is waiting to sell a couple of players before Messi who is set to become a free agent can be handed a new deal.

Source: Legit.ng