Ronald Koeman is of the opinion that Lionel Messi will renew his contract with Barcelona

The 33-year-old threatened to leave the club after clashing with top ranking officials last term

It is understood Barcelona want to sell some players to help raise money to improve Messi's deal

Ronald Koeman has insisted that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona despite speculation linking him out of the Camp Nou, Daily Mail, Goal.

The Dutch boss claimed the 33-year-old is not far away from signing a new deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

The Argentine superstar who is currently on international duty at the Copa America is in the final weeks of his contract with La Blaugrana.

Reports have claimed that Barca President Joan Laporta is waiting to sell a couple of players before Messi who is set to become a free agent can be handed a new deal.

However, Koeman remains optimistic the club's inspirational player will get a deal over the line soon.

The 58-year-old told Spanish news media outlet Sport:

Barcelona boss Koeman speaks on Messi ending his career at Barcelona. Photo by David S. Bustamante

"We have always said that Messi has to finish his career at Barcelona, so I hope we can make it official soon.

"I think it can be done. It will be great news for everyone."

Messi once submitted a transfer request to Barcelona after falling out with the club's hierarchy last season.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has now beaten his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals scored from free kicks, The Sun, Newsblits.

The Barcelona superstar netted his 57th set piece during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Chile at the ongoing Copa America.

The 33-year-old delivered a superb curler into the corner in the 33rd minute to put the Albiceleste into the lead.

Legit.ng also reported that Argentina began their quest for glory in the 2021 Copa America competition following a 1-1 draw with Chile, but Lionel Messi stole the headlines once again, Mirror reports.

The Argentine captain scored a beauty from a free-kick in their underwhelming draw to have a staggered start into the competition.

And just before kick-off of the encounter, a brilliant tribute was paid to late legend Diego Maradona who passed away on November 25, 2020.

