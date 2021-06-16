A 28-year-old Nigerian lady, Sarah, has conquered all the struggles she has been facing since her teenage years as she bagged first class

Refusing to marry as a way to enrich her family, Sarah had to work and study to have a shot at university education

The young lady only got support from her parents once when they gave her N12k as a diploma student, full help came from her sister

The story of a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah has inspired many social media users. Her employer, Osita Chidoka, went on Facebook to narrate how she faced daunting challenges headlong.

I will marry when I want

According to him, Sarah’s mother wanted her to marry early as a ticket for them to get out of poverty. The young lady who understood the value of education refused outright.

Despite incessant reminders that marriage was the next thing, Sarah bought her diploma form without letting anyone know. When the University of Nigeria, Nsukka offered her admission, she realised she could not do it alone.

How will she survive with N12,000?

Seeing that she is so resolved about going to school, her parents were only able to raise N12,000, which was a paltry sum to take her through a whole semester.

Sarah’s sister, against talks that she may be wasting her money, supported her sibling financially all through her studies.

In 2013, she finished with a distinction. Her parents still were of the opinion that education would not do much for her. Sarah had to go look for jobs to further her education. That plan proved abortive as the best she got offered was a N12,000 monthly salary.

After the storm came the honour

In between different trials, she resorted to marriage, a plan that got shut down due to genotype issues. Determined to get a university degree, Sarah bore another set of struggles with her sister agreeing to pay just her fees.

At 28 years old, everything paid off as she bagged a first class degree with 4.76 CGPA, becoming the best student in the department of foreign languages.

