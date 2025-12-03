Badaru denied that his resignation was linked to alleged US and Nigerian plans to strike targets related to genocide claims

The former defence minister described the report as false and mischievous and said it was meant to tarnish his reputation

Badaru reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and pledged continued support for the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda

The immediate past Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has denied claims that he resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet over alleged plans by the United States and the Nigerian government to strike targets connected to accusations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Badaru made the clarification in a personally signed electronic statement titled “Rejoinder: Categorical denial of malicious publication regarding my resignation as Minister of Defence.”

Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar responds to reports linking his resignation to alleged US threats against Nigeria. Photo credit: Muhammad Badaru Abubakar

Source: Facebook

“My attention has been drawn to a malicious, false, and baseless publication circulating online, alleging that I stated I resigned as Minister of Defence because I ‘cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest’,” he said.

Allegation described as false and mischievous

The former minister described the claims as entirely fabricated and designed to mislead the public.

“I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that this publication is entirely false, deliberately mischievous, and did not originate from me or from any authorised representative acting on my behalf,” he said.

According to Badaru, the motive behind the report was to damage his reputation and create unnecessary tension between him and President Tinubu.

“The intent behind this fabrication is clear: to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, sow discord between me and the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and create needless distractions from the important work of governance,” he added.

Former minister clarifies reason for resignation

Badaru stressed that the genuine reasons for his resignation were properly communicated to the President and officially made public, Vanguard reported.

“The true and valid reasons for my resignation were formally communicated to Mr President and subsequently made known to the public through conventional and social media platforms.

“Any suggestion of an alternative or inflammatory motive is a complete falsehood engineered by mischief makers," he said.

Loyalty to Tinubu and APC reaffirmed

Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar dismisses reports suggesting he steps down because of alleged US threats to Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The former defence minister reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and his continued support for the administration’s policies, ThisDay reported.

“I wish to reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Nigeria that I remain firmly committed to the peace, security, and stability of our nation.

“My loyalty to the President and unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda remain intact," he said.

He also restated his dedication to the ruling party ahead of the next general elections.

“I also reaffirm my full dedication to the continued success of our great party, the APC, at all levels, particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections,” Badaru declared.

