Ini Edo's ex-hubby called Phillip Ehiagwina has got Nigerians talking over the news of his recent marriage

Photos from the wedding ceremony of the actress' ex-husband were spotted on social media and he looked excited

The actress and her ex-hubby called it quits in 2014 amidst counter-accusations of cheating and irreconcilable differences

Actress Ini Edo's ex-husband Phillip Ehiagwina has remarried for the third time.

The wedding ceremony took place recently and it saw the attendance of his friends and family at the event. Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Okojie was also spotted at the wedding ceremony.

Photos from the ceremony were seen online and it showed Phillip and his new bride dancing together.

Actress Ini Edo's ex-hubby has remarried for the 3rd time. Photos: @celebrityjungle, @ijeomadaisy

Donned in a white outfit, Phillip's wife was beautifully adorned in her traditional wear as she danced with her husband. They were also spotted with small smiles on their faces as they cut their cake.

Ini Edo and Phillip Ehiagwina's relationship

Phillip dumped his first wife for the actress, noting that he found some qualities in her. They got married in 2008 but the marriage only lasted for six years.

The actress walked out of her marriage in 2014 on the basis of cheating and domestic violence.

Reactions to Philip's 3rd marriage

As expected, Nigerians had something to say.

jei_jeilee:

"He prolly loves weddings and wedding parties greetings."

ngoziillustration:

"Serial divorcee, bros u no dey tire."

call_me_nwosky:

"Who be these women marrying this man?... For the 3rd time!!! Una get mind o."

beautybuzz.ng:

"Is he into entertainment? I see Mercy Johnson’s husband there too."

__ijeoma:

"Nawa. 3rd time him people never tIre for am ni ? If na my people umunna no go gree come for you oo."

Source: Legit.ng News