The late Paul Walker's daughter was spotted at the premiere of F9 as the movie hit theatres on Friday

Meadow Walker wore a black Saint Laurent cut-out gown and gave the paparazzi a few minutes on the red carpet

In a previous interview, actor and rapper Ludacris disclosed Paul's daughter spent a lot of time on set of the new film

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Daughter of late Fast and Furious franchise actor Paul Walker, Meadow, attended the premiere of the F9 movie.

Meadow attended the movie premiere. Photo: @meadowwalker

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The new film was launched on Friday, June 18, in the US, and the all-grown-up Meadow was there to represent her late dad, who would have been very proud.

According to Page Six, the 22-year-old wore a black Saint Laurent cut-out gown and even stood on the red carpet for a photoshoot.

She looked in great spirit and even shared one of the photos on her Instagram with the caption:

"F9 (love emoji)."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fast & Furious family

F9 actress Jordana Brewster shared a photo of her greeting Meadow inside the theatre and captioned it "Family forever."

Meadow is said to have spent time on the set of F9 along with Walker's brothers Cody and Caleb, according to an interview by Ludacris.

Meadow was only 15 years old when her father died back in 2013 and has gone on to make him proud, even taking charge of the Paul Walker Foundation.

She is also a professional model and has appeared on several runways; she is also the face of Proenza Schouler.

Vin Diesel's son

A couple of months back, Legit.ng reported that Vin Diesel's son, Vincent Sinclair, joined the Fast & Furious franchise.

He was set to make his film acting debut when the movie comes out.

The 10-year-old portrays the role of the younger version of his dad's character, Dominic Toretto.

He reportedly filmed his scenes in late 2019, when he was still nine.

TMZ reported that Vincent's contract says he got paid a daily rate of $1,005 (KSh 100k).

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit