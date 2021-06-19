President Muhammadu Buhari is confident that despite the mounting challenges in the country, he will achieve the set objectives of his administration

The Nigerian leader commended the Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo dynamic support group for showing faith in the current government

The president has urged all Nigerians to emulate the gesture of the dynamic support group in cherishing works of the regime

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will continue to work towards fulfilling all his campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Friday, June 18, when he hosted members of the Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, Premium Times reported.

The dynamic support group said President Buhari has done well in his administration. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari calls for support from Nigerians

He expressed the hope that all Nigerians will cherish the positive achievements of his administration.

Buhari said:

“It is this commitment that led to the production of the book, and I sincerely hope and believe that Nigerians will always see and cherish positivity in all that this administration has done as it continues to work assiduously to accomplish.''

The president promised to deliver the dividends of democracy

According to The Cable, the president said he will continue to work for the good of Nigerians and deliver the dividends of democracy.

He thanked members of the group for continuously supporting the administration in its efforts to better the lives of Nigerians.

Femi Adesina criticises doomsday predictions about Nigeria

Meanwhile, a presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has dismissed claims by some Nigerians that there is an agenda by the Buhari administration to Fulanise the country.

Adesina in an article published on his Facebook page titled, Nigeria’s Unity And All The Iberiberism, stated that some people have no other business than making doomsday predictions of a crumbled, collapsed Nigeria.

The presidential spokesperson said the people making the predictions behave like they fast and pray for Nigeria’s eventuality collapse.

In another news, the president on Thursday, June 17, reiterated that he owes Nigerians a debt of gratitude for the love shown to him and the opportunity to serve.

The Nigerian leader made the remark at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, during his one-day state visit to Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to the president, both his political adventure and administrative career started in Borno, adding that he always look forward to coming to the northern state.

Source: Legit Nigeria