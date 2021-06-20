Joel Caston enters the record books after becoming the first incarcerated election winner in the US capital

The worship leader emerged the victor after beating four other prisoners polling a total of 48 votes from 142 that was cast

44-year-old Caston who had served 18 months so far for a felony offence will perform oversight functions for numerous projects

An inmate has made history by becoming the first incarcerated person to win an election in Washington D.C.

44-year-old American Joel Caston, who is worship leader, clinched the race for advisory neighbourhood commissioner.

Joel Caston, a jailed worship leader, is the first inmate to win an election in Washington D.C. Photo: Michael S. Williamson via The Washington Post.

He will oversee several projects, including D.C jail, the prison in which he is incarcerated.

Those appointed to the position serve for two years but without pay. Caston ran against four other inmates and received 48 out of the cast 142 votes.

According to reports, Caston has been imprisoned for 18 months for a felony offence.

In the papers he submitted before his election, Caston said he served as a worship leader in prison. He also served as the editor for a newspaper at the jail.

"Imagine a single-member district where every voice matters, every concern is heard, and every person is valued," he said after the victory.

Caston was described as kind, a natural leader, intelligent, and thoughtful.

