Pierre Subeh on the Importance of Living a Life of Purpose

Pierre Subeh is an author, business expert, and award-winning executive producer. Pierre gained global fame for his social activism campaigns advocating for middle-Eastern representation and pushing for recognition of the month of April as the National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) by the U.S Department of State and The White House under the Biden-Harris administration.

He is the founder and executive producer of X Network, a marketing and research company. With X Network, Pierre Subeh has worked with several notable brands including Starbucks, Apple, Abbott Laboratories, and Pepsi. He is experienced in creating new successful ventures and a natural leader in managing teams. Pierre started building businesses at a young age. He was the owner of a 6-figure business at the age of 17. He has scaled various businesses and earned recognition globally. Pierre has been featured in The Washington Post, Forbes, Yahoo News, CNBC, and The New York Post.

In the early stages of his career, he was focused on learning the psychology of human behaviour and the science behind efficient productivity. At 22, Pierre has made it his mission in life to work for the cause of equality and represent his heritage in western society. He has come up with a unique approach to push his agenda by using technology and marketing for positive change.

His recent campaign to push for the recognition of April as the National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) was a success achieving what the Arab American Foundation has failed to achieve for decades. In the campaign, Pierre used over 250 billboards spread around the country to showcase the Middle-Eastern Heritage and urge the Federal government to recognize April as the National Arab American Heritage Month. His efforts bore fruits as President Biden responded in a public letter acknowledging his teams' efforts and praised them for bringing to the fore the Middle-Eastern Culture.

To Pierre, the campaign marks a new dawn of social change through business and marketing circles. He has confirmed the continued support from his marketing firm for progressing the cause of Arab Americans. He believes that everyone has a role to play in society and it's upon you to challenge yourself to do the things that would be beneficial for your community.

According to him, living a life with purpose is not necessarily the easiest thing to do but always leads to more satisfaction and happiness. No matter how hard the current generation thinks that making a positive social impact is complicated and unnecessary, it remains essential.

Pierre believes that no matter how much you earn, your position in society, or the friends supporting your journey, it can never match living a life with a purpose. Knowing that you have made a positive impact in society comes with a natural, fulfilling, and motivating feeling that drives you to achieve tremendous success in life.

Pierre implies that by striving to create a positive social impact, you will be doing good to others and the reward is more motivation to accomplish more in life.

Pierre is currently working on releasing his new book. You can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

