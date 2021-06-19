As the 2023 elections approach, Governor El-Rufai has spoken about the successes of his administration and what he believes his successor will do

The Kaduna governor said whoever succeeds him will continue his urban development programme and will demolish more houses than him to execute the programme

El-Rufai whose second term comes to end in 2023 said his government believes in providing infrastructure rather than sharing money

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said his successor will demolish more houses than he has done in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the Kaduna governor made the comment at a media chat aired on radio stations on Thursday, June 17.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said his successor will demolish houses for development more than he has done in the state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

He said residents of the state now appreciate the urban development being executed across the state by his administration.

Governor El-Rufai also noted that some people were seeing him as a demolisher and seem eager for his tenure to end.

He also said his administration prefers to provide infrastructural development rather than sharing money with people in the name of empowerment or human development.

His words:

“You know the election is approaching and they see me as a demolisher “Mai rusau” so they think that maybe the next person that will come after me will not demolish but he will demolish more than I do, God willing."

He urged the people to continue supporting and praying for his administration to succeed.

99 political appointees fired in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor El-Rufai said he has sacked 99 political appointees.

He explained that the disengaged political appointees constitute 30 per cent of the political officeholders.

The Kaduna state governor added that he started implementing its "rightsizing policy" by disengaging 99 political appointees but is yet to sack any state civil servant.

