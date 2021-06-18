The rate of killing in Benue state has risen to an unprecedented level as a group of lawyers has decried the raiding of Ukpute community

According to the lawyers, attacks by suspected militia from Bonta community has led to the loss of lives especially women and children

The legal practitioners in a statement appealed to the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom to put immediately do something about the senseless killings

Abuja - Conflict Zone Lawyers, a group of legal practitioners has lamented over the horrible incident happening in Ukpute Community, Oju local government of Benue state.

Vanguard reports that the group alleged that women and children are slaughtered by suspected militia from Bonta, a neighbouring community.

Conflict Zone Lawyers has appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to put an immediate end to the killings in Ukpute community. Photo credit: @ortomsamuel

This was made known by the group's president John Owulo Esq, in a statement issued in Abuja.

Owulo also alleged that conflict in the community had escalted into the killing of a captain and eleven soldiers earlier in 2021 by the same suspected militia.

The group called on the Benue state government led by Governor Samuel Ortom to put an end immediately to the alleged invasion of Ukpute community.

Conflict Zone Lawyers went on to note that deploying security personnel to the conflict area will not only bring to an end the tragedy but serve as a deterrent to trouble makers.

Benue killings: It’s time for action, says Ortom

Earlier, Legit reported that a word of warning was sent to bandits and herdsmen in Benue state.

Ortom at the Banquet Hall of the Government House during a media parley to mark his second year in office in his second tenure said the killings of innocent must stop.

The governor noted that the people have cried enough saying the time for action is now. Going further, he said vigilante groups across the state should be allowed to carry arms to protect their communities.

Suspected herdsmen attack Benue communities

Meanwhile, Udaga Lebechi, a 13-year-old survivor of a brutal attack by suspected herdsmen in Benue state, said her father and three younger siblings were killed.

The armed herdsmen invaded Odoke Ishieke, Obakotara Ishieke and Ndiobasi Ishieke communities in the Ado local government area of Benue state at 3am on Sunday, May 30, and killed over 30 persons.

