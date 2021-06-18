Five people lost their lives to the gas tanker explosion around the Ikeja area of Lagos state on Thursday, June 17

Three bodies were initially recovered by emergency response agencies from the scene, however, two of the rescued victims died later

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting zonal coordinator, southwest zonal office, NEMA confirmed the development

Lagos state - New reports have emerged that the death toll from Thursday, June 17, gas tanker explosion along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos has risen to five.

The disclosure was made by the acting zonal coordinator, southwest zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, Premium Times reports.

Farinloye had earlier revealed that three bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident by emergency response agencies.

However, two out of the 13 people rescued passed on later, making it a total of five persons that were killed in the explosion, The Guardian added.

At least 25 cars were destroyed in the explosion while a part of the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza was severely damaged.

Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

Earlier, there were reports of a massive inferno from a gas tanker explosion along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses claimed that flames from the explosion were wind-borne to parts of the OPIC Plaza near a well-known hotel.

With the help of Lagos fire service personnel and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was quenched about two hours after the explosion.

Lagos explosion survivor recounts ordeal

Meanwhile, a survivor of the recent gas explosion in Lagos state has narrated his ordeal and provided a detailed account of how the horrible incident happened on Thursday night, June 17.

The survivor identified as Peter narrating how he narrowly escaped said he was resting in a car at OPIC Plaza when he felt an unusual coldness of his feet.

Peter claimed that by the time he came out of the car around 11 pm to observe the situation, he saw a gas-laden truck stationed in front of OPIC Plaza.

